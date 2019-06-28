App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Overdrive Magazine

Dakar 2017: Toyota Gazoo Racing`s Nasser Al-Attiyah leads the Car category after Day 1

Dakar 2017: Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah leads the Car category after Day 1


The first stage of the 2017 Dakar Rally had a very short competitive section of just 39km. However, it played an important role in deciding a team's starting strategy for Stage 2. For instance, Team Yamaha's rider Xavier De Soultrait had finished fastest in the competitive stage, but decided to overspeed on purpose during the return leg to get a one-minute penalty, which dropped him to tenth place. By doing so, ...

Read More


India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jan 3, 2017 03:39 pm

tags #Wheels

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.