Dakar 2017: Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah leads the Car category after Day 1
The first stage of the 2017 Dakar Rally had a very short competitive section of just 39km. However, it played an important role in deciding a team's starting strategy for Stage 2. For instance, Team Yamaha's rider Xavier De Soultrait had finished fastest in the competitive stage, but decided to overspeed on purpose during the return leg to get a one-minute penalty, which dropped him to tenth place. By doing so, ...
Read More
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jan 3, 2017 03:39 pm