MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announces initiatives to help dealer partners, staff amid pandemic

The new support package increases the assistance offered to dealerships to include Rs 2-lakh COVID group insurance, 20-days credit for in-stock vehicles, fast-tracking of pending claims, and complete salary support, DICV said in a statement.

PTI
June 01, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday said it has taken a slew of initiatives, including vaccinations, insurance cover and incentives, among others, to help its dealer partners and staff during the ongoing pandemic.

The new support package increases the assistance offered to dealerships to include Rs 2-lakh COVID group insurance, 20-days credit for in-stock vehicles, fast-tracking of pending claims, and complete salary support, DICV said in a statement.

The company said it is also extending aid to frontline employees, as part of the support package, which focuses on financial and medical benefits, with Rs 1-lakh COVID medical insurance, free vaccinations, and gift coupons for technicians, it said.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, DICV has proactively offered various relief and support measures to safeguard its employees, dealers, partners, and the entire BharatBenz community.

"The company is committed to looking after the BharatBenz community; We take care of our customers, partners and employees with practical, effective support. This package has been specifically created for our dealer partners to address the two most critical needs of the hour - financial and medical assistance," said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President for marketing, sales, and customer services at DICV.

Close

Related stories

The Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker also said it is providing vaccination support to its all employees in the country and has even opened a vaccination centre at its plant in Oragadam which services not only employees, but also members of the local community.

DICV offers free vaccination to truck drivers of all brands visiting the facility, it stated.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Daimler India Commercial Vehicles #DICV #Technology
first published: Jun 1, 2021 03:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.