Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announces initiatives to help dealer partners, staff amid pandemic

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday said it has taken a slew of initiatives, including vaccinations, insurance cover and incentives, among others, to help its dealer partners and staff during the ongoing pandemic.

The new support package increases the assistance offered to dealerships to include Rs 2-lakh COVID group insurance, 20-days credit for in-stock vehicles, fast-tracking of pending claims, and complete salary support, DICV said in a statement.

The company said it is also extending aid to frontline employees, as part of the support package, which focuses on financial and medical benefits, with Rs 1-lakh COVID medical insurance, free vaccinations, and gift coupons for technicians, it said.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, DICV has proactively offered various relief and support measures to safeguard its employees, dealers, partners, and the entire BharatBenz community.

"The company is committed to looking after the BharatBenz community; We take care of our customers, partners and employees with practical, effective support. This package has been specifically created for our dealer partners to address the two most critical needs of the hour - financial and medical assistance," said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President for marketing, sales, and customer services at DICV.

The Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker also said it is providing vaccination support to its all employees in the country and has even opened a vaccination centre at its plant in Oragadam which services not only employees, but also members of the local community.

DICV offers free vaccination to truck drivers of all brands visiting the facility, it stated.