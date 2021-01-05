MARKET NEWS

Daimler India aims 20% women workforce at its plant by 2022

The new employees have been deployed across key function areas-engine and transmission, cab trim, quality management, cabin-in-white and paint shop.

PTI
January 05, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST

Stuttgart-based Daimler has planned to increase the women employee base at its factory to 20 per cent by 2022 under its 'DiveIN' initiative, according to a top official.

On Tuesday, the company said it has recruited 46 women for core shop floor operations at its manufacturing unit in neighbouring Oragadam under the Diversity and Inclusive (DiveIN) initiative.

"One goal of DiveIN is creating a gender-balanced staff base by increasing the ratio of female factory employees to 20 per cent of the whole by 2022," a company statement said.

"...At DICV, we are promoting inclusivity by welcoming women to our factory with a supportive, professional working environment", Daimler India Commercial Vehicles managing director Satyakam Arya said.

Aimed at serving the new employees, the company has made adequate infrastructure facilities including specific restrooms, creche facilities and dedicated medical professionals at the unit.

The company has reinforced existing workplace policies and measures including speedy grievance redressal system, gender sensitisation training and committee on Prevention of Sexual Harassment.

DICV Head-HR, Yeshwanth Kumar Kini said, "to ensure new employees settle comfortably into their new roles, we provide a comprehensive on-boarding process including training on safety, health and hygiene, firefighting, communication skills and basic tool handling."

"We hope this initiative encourages more women to join a company that understands their value", he said.

Daimler India represents an overall investment of more than Rs 9,560 crore in Tamil Nadu.

It produces and sells above nine to 55-tonne trucks as well as a range of BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches and bus chassis at its 400-acre facility in Oragadam.
first published: Jan 5, 2021 07:27 pm

