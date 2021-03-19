COVID impact | Ad volumes of auto sector on TV slipped 23% in 2020: TAM AdEx Report

Ad volumes of the auto sector on TV took a beating in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. A drop of 23 percent was witnessed compared to 2019, according to a TAM AdEx cross-media report.

According to the report, the lowest ad volumes were witnessed in Q2 of 2020, subsequently rising through August and reaching a peak during the festival season in October.

The TAM report states that the car category contributed to about 56 percent of the ad volume shares followed by two-wheelers with 34 percent. The top-10 advertisers were TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki India, Kia Motors Corporation, Yamaha Motor India, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter, Hero Motorcorp, Suzuki Motorcycle India and Mahindra and Mahindra. These companies accounted for more than 60 percent share of the ad volumes from the auto industry in 2020.

At the top of auto brands was Kia Sonet followed by TVS Jupiter. The top-10 brands accounted for 28 percent of ad volumes.

75 percent of ad volumes from the auto sector came from news and movies, alone, accounting for 75 percent of advertisements.

The print space, too, saw a decline in ad volumes of 26 percent as compared to 2019 due to COVID-19 lockdown. Ad volumes in the print space also managed to recover to pre-lockdown levels by September and all through November. According to the report, 65 percent of ad space was occupied by sales promotion advertisements.

Radio also saw a decline of 24 percent from 2019 with the lowest volumes being observed in April and May, 2020. Ads for two-wheelers and cars accounted for 80 percent of ad volume from the auto sector with 55 percent coming in from the top-five advertisers.

Digital, on the other hand, saw the biggest drop of 41 percent in ad insertions as compared to 2019. Again, lowest ad volumes were witnessed during the lockdown period in the second quarter. Cars ads topped the list with 48 percent of total volumes while two-wheelers managed 28 percent.