MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

COVID-19 pushed back auto component industry by three years

Exports of auto components witnessed a fall of 8 percent to Rs 0.98 lakh crore in FY21 with exports to Europe declining 4 percent and North America being down by 7 percent.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The COVID-19 pandemic has pulled down the turnover of the automotive component industry to its lowest level in three years as continued disruption to value chain due to multiple national and state-announced lockdowns crippled the industry.

The turnover of the auto component industry was down for the second consecutive year to Rs 3.4 lakh crore ($45.9 billion) during FY21 after the industry was hit first by the economic slowdown of FY20 followed by the pandemic in the succeeding year.

The industry had hit an all-time peak turnover of Rs 3.95 lakh crore ($57.1 billion) in FY19, as per data shared by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA). The turnover comprises sales to vehicle makers, after market sales and balance of trade (export and import).

Deepak Jain, President, ACMA said, “The nation-wide lockdown in wake of the pandemic, one of the severest in the world, put the entire supply chain ion a disarray. While vehicle sales and production improved from the second quarter of FY21, however the first quarter of FY22 was once again confronted with another round of disruptions.”

Manufacturing capacity utilisation of the component industry at present is around 60-65 percent which is expected to move up with further growth in demand in the coming months.

Close

Related stories

Exports of auto components witnessed a fall of 8 percent to Rs 0.98 lakh crore in FY21 with exports to Europe declining 4 percent and North America being down by 7 percent followed by Asia being down by 8 percent. Exports to China went up by 14 percent in FY21.

Import of components into India also took the knock falling by 11 percent to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in FY21. China’s share in auto component imports, however, went up to 29 percent in FY21 compared to 26 percent in FY20.

The aftermarket segment, the smallest of all the segments, declined by 7 percent in FY21 to Rs 64,524 crore compared to FY20.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the performance of the industry for this year. Availability of semiconductors, escalating raw material prices, non-availability and high price of containers, continue to hinder smooth recovery,” Jain added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ACMA #Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Aug 3, 2021 02:21 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.