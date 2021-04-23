COVID-19 impact | Tokyo Motor Show cancelled for the first time in 67 years

The Toyota e-Racer was a concept car showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Since its inauguration in 1954, the Tokyo Motor Show has happened every two years. Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show has been cancelled.

The biennial event takes place in Tokyo bringing in all the best of Japan’s and the world’s auto manufacturers to show off new innovation and new vehicles. This will be the first time in 67 years, that the biennial event will be cancelled.

A surge in COVID-19 infections in Japan has caused some concern to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who is also considering a state of emergency in cities like Osaka and Tokyo.

Akio Toyoda, CEO of Toyota and Chairman of Japan Manufacturers Association announced the cancellation at a briefing of the industry group.

“It’s difficult to hold the event in a way in which many people will be able to experience the appeal of mobility in a safe and secure environment,” Toyoda said.

However, Toyoda also said that when the event returns in 2022 or 2023, there will be changes. "The next time, we would like to hold an improved event to be called Tokyo Mobility Show," he said, stating that it would better reflect the diverse transportation solutions that are now being looked at.

A digital event, the likes of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, was never considered.

"The Tokyo auto show showcases motorbikes, minicars, large vehicles, passenger cars, as well as mobility vehicles of other industries. It welcomes 1.3 million people in person. We don’t want to hold the event online, we want to hold it in-person. That’s why we’ve chosen to cancel the show this time,” Toyoda said.