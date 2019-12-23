Could Husqvarna's next Indian offering be an electric scooter?

Soon after making its debut in India, Czech motorcycle maker Husqvarna is working on full electric offering. The company has not made any official announcements yet, but it is expected to launch a fully electric scooter next.

The company has confirmed that the e-scooter will be offered with two powertrain options, including a 4kW motor and a larger 11kW unit. It is also expected to use the recently introduced Bajaj Chetak electric’s platform as a base for its e-scooter. It is also expected to offer a range of around 95km since that is what the electric Chetak is offering.

Husqvarna could equip the e-scooter with LED lights, a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and ride modes. It could also share some of its components with the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer and sibling company KTM, who also seems to be working on a fully electric scooter.