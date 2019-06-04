App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cost-happy Mahindra not to sell BS-VI engines to rivals

If M&M is able to launch diesel-powered BS-VI vehicles at a price lower than industry’s expectations the company’s engines would attract rivals

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Utility vehicle heavyweight Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it had successfully beaten the cost target for developing Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) diesel engines by a significant margin.

This has prompted the Mumbai-based company’s Managing Director Pawan Goenka to challenge market leader Maruti Suzuki’s statement that diesel models will become unviable in BS-VI form.

Price difference

Close

If M&M is able to launch diesel-powered BS-VI vehicles at a price lower than industry’s expectations after April 1, 2020, the company’s engines would attract peers as each company wants to offer diesel models at affordable rates.

related news

But, Goenka does not want Mahindra to sell its engines to anybody just yet. When asked by Moneycontrol if M&M would be open to selling its engines to other companies, Goenka replied in the negative.

“In India, we have not reached the maturity to buy engine from a competitor. Engines are considered to be the core and pride of the company and we won’t sell it anyway,” Goenka said.

As per Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) officials, the price gap between petrol and diesel will widen significantly when the country embraces BS-VI, thereby disrupting the segment. Currently, diesel models are priced up to Rs 1 lakh higher than their petrol cousins. Post BS-VI, the difference will go up to Rs 2.5 lakh, as per MSIL.

But, Mahindra seems to be looking at things differently.

“The team at Mahindra has done a great job in controlling costs. My expectations of the delta cost increase was higher at 0.65-0.7. But I am proud to say that we have ended up at just 0.5x. We have exceeded the target we had set to ourselves,” added Goenka.

More than 90 percent of M&M’s passenger vehicle line-up is made of utility vehicles such as Scorpio, XUV500, TUV300, XUV300, Marazzo and Bolero. While some of these come powered with an option of petrol engine, the majority the demand is for the diesel variants.

For instance, about 75 percent of the XUV300 compact SUV sold by M&M is powered by diesel engines. The Scorpio and XUV500 do not have a petrol engine option as of now but will get them soon, assured M&M at a media briefing on June 3.

While significant changes to the vehicle body, engines, transmission and exhaust have resulted into an increase in weight of the vehicle, M&M said it is working on reducing weight.

“Due to BS-VI, the overall weight of the vehicles will go up by 50-150 kilograms. But, we have plans on reducing the overall weight of the vehicle and engine too. We hope that this will not impact vehicle performance,” added Goenka.

Peer buying

Buying engines from a competitor or buying them from a third party is not a new concept in India. Tata Motors and MG Motors are buying engines from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India (FCA). Maruti Suzuki bought engines from FCA. Two decades ago, Tata Motors bought diesel engines from French carmaker Peugeot to power its pick-up truck.

Mercedes-Benz and BMW buy engines from Force Motors who assembles them in India after importing them in kits from Germany. Volkswagen Group is scouting for engine-buyers in India as a part of its revamp program.

 
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 11:28 am

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.