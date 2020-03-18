Coronavirus pandemic | T-Roc India supplies won't be hit, says top Volkswagen India official

Coronavirus may have forced Volkswagen to suspend operations at its German plant but its India subsidiary has said that supplies of the T-Roc sports utility vehicle, which is fully imported from Germany, won't be affected due to the shutdown.

VW India on March 18 shelved the mega launch event and instead did a virtual launch.

"VW is shutting down its plants for a minimum of two weeks in Europe. All the vehicles earmarked for India are already here. All the cars arrived this month in the first lot. We will see about the second lot of cars later," said Stefen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The T-Roc has been brought to India using the relaxed import rule laid down but the government wherein companies can import vehicles without the need to get a certification from the testing agencies. T-Roc, which is part of VW's India revival plan is part of a bigger portfolio of introducing four SUVs by 2021. T-Roc competes against the Honda CRV, Ford Endeavour and Hyundai Tucson.

"We are doing a CBU (completely built unit). The government has launched this option of importing 2500 units and selling them in India without the need to secure a homologation certificate in India provided it has a certificate from UK, EU, Japan or Australia. We will get to know from this if the consumer like it or not based on which we can decide if we should continue with it or not," added Knapp.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh the T-Roc is the first all-new model by VW in India this year. A few weeks ago the company had launched the seven seater version of the Tiguan called Allspace. Deliveries of the T-Roc are expected to begin in the second week of April.

The T-Roc comes equipped with a 1.5l (EVO) petrol engine that delivers 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. It is the first product from VW in India which does not have a diesel option, which makes VW one of the few companies that is planning on giving up diesels altogether.

Despite the negative sentiments in the market, Knapp said that both the T-Roc and Allspace have received a 'very encouraging response' from the market. He, however, declined to provide booking numbers for the T-Roc which was opened during its unveiling at the India Auto Expo held in February.

"The first reaction are very positive to the extent that we do not have enough cars at the moment”, Knapp added.

Volkswagen has not reopened its manufacturing plant in India which is located near Pune after shutting it down for shifting manufacturing processes to a new vehicle platform known as MQB and to adjust supplies of Bharat Stage IV vehicles.

The last of the VW cars built using the older generation platform rolled out in start of March. Knapp said that all of its BS 4 vehicles have been sold and there were no BS 4 stock with itself or with its dealers.

"We got several enquiries from people who were looking for quality discounts on BS 4 VW cars. We had to disappoint them all," added Knapp.