Coronavirus pandemic | Europe under lockdown but no impact on luxury car supplies in India

Europe may be going under a two-week-long lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus but this will not have any serious impact on supplies of luxury cars to India.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Volvo, which control more than 85 percent of India’s luxury car demand, have enough inventories to cover for the next several weeks.

In addition, given that the demand has remained subdued due to poor sentiments since past several months no surge is expected in the upcoming weeks which will liquidate the existing stocks. All four luxury brands confirmed to Moneycontrol that the shutdowns in Europe will have no impact on their operations in India.

Earlier this week, Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen announced an unplanned shutdown of their European factories as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus. The epicenter has now moved from China to Europe where more than 100,000 have tested positive and more than 5,000 have been killed.

The luxury carmakers depend on European factories for sourcing of kits that are later assembled in India in complete vehicles. Fully imported cars are also part of the items procured from Europe. However, they form a small part of the sales pie.

Market leader Mercedes-Benz assembles nine cars at its facility near Pune including the flagship Maybach S 560, S-Class, GLA and GLS sports utility vehicles. In addition the fully imported models include V-Class, E-Class Cabriolet and S 600 Guard. The Daimler-owned company sources them from its German factory. Mercedes has promised to launch 10 new models in India this year.

Locally-assembled models make up 50 percent of BMW’s sales pie in India. The second largest luxury carmaker in India assembles the X5, X3, X1, 5 Series, 3 Series and the Mini range at its Chennai plant. The 8 Series Gran Coupe, Z4 Roadster and the 745Le are some of the models that BMW imports from Germany.

The year 2019 was a forgettable year for the German trio of Mercedes, BMW and Audi. Together their sales dipped to their lowest in three years due to multiple increases in price and a slowing economy.

They posted sales of 28,021 units in 2019, a slump of 26 percent compared to 2018 when they sold 37,702 units.

Mercedes recorded a fall of 11 percent to 13,786 units in 2019. In 2018, the Daimler-owned brand had sold 15,538 units. BMW held on to its second spot with sales of 9,641 units, a fall of 13 percent as against 11,105 units posted 2018.

Audi witnessed a fall that was the worst in ten years. The German company, that was once the top luxury car maker in India in sales, posted a decline of 29 percent to 4,594 units in 2019.