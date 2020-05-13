App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Tiger rolls out unique EMI scheme, offers to pay 3 EMIs for Bonneville bikes

The scheme is available on the Bonneville series of bikes that were updated to the BS-VI norms, namely the Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Speedmaster.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the current lockdown scenario in the country, nobody is really certain when things will clear up. Because of that, a lot of auto companies are trying to find different ways to attract customers.

Triumph India has launched a unique scheme towards that end to help customers wanting to buy a Triumph motorcycle in the month of May.

Triumph is willing to pay up to three EMIs for any of these bikes that were purchased in the month of May.

Close

Triumph earlier reported that the company would be increasing prices on the Bonneville series of bikes only in July. These will be the new BS-VI prices while the bikes are currently selling at BS-IV prices.

related news

With the ongoing lockdown, there is not much that manufacturers can do. Seeing as how most events for the rest of the year, too, have been cancelled, Triumph had recently launched the Street Triple RS on their twitter handle. The all-new Tiger 900 series is all set for a launch in the coming weeks and this, too, will only see a digital launch.

First Published on May 13, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Triumph Bonneville T100 #Triumph Bonneville T120 #Triumph India #Triumph Motorcycles #Triumph Speedmaster #Triumph Street Twin

