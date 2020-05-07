Coronavirus lockdown: Royal Enfield resumes operations at manufacturing plants

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing plants. The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, had suspended manufacturing operations on March 23, in line with the government directives of lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Subsequent to the new directives issued by the Government on May 1, with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, the company has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities starting May 6, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

"Our manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift," it added.

Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation, the company said.

There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitisation, it added.

"Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will be started in a phased manner," Royal Enfield said.

All other office locations, including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre, will continue to remain closed and employees will work from home as of now, it added.

The company said around 120 dealerships have begun partial operations.

"We expect around 300 dealerships, in all, to be operational by mid May," it added. The company will offer facilities like 'home test-rides' to ensure adherence to preventive safety measures.

During the period of the lockdown, Royal Enfield has extended warranty and free service validity for a period of two months, it added.

