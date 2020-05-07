App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 01:12 PM IST

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor sales drop 55% in March

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,25,323 units in March 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company on April 2 reported a 55.5 percent decline in total sales in March at 1,44,739 units. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,25,323 units in March 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

"There has been a huge impact on the company's production and sales this month because of COVID-19 lockdown across the country," it added.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 1,33,988 units as against 3,10,885 units in March 2019, down 56.9 percent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 94,103 units last month as compared to 2,47,694 units in March 2019, a decline of 62 percent, it added.

Total exports declined 34.3 percent to 50,197 units last month as compared with 76,405 units in March 2019.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 02:18 pm

