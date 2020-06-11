Coronavirus impact: Royal Enfield reopens more than 90% of retail stores across India

With the gradual opening up of the country post-coronavirus lockdown, a lot of companies have been slowly reopening stores and workshops across India. Royal Enfield, too, has been doing its best and has now resumed operations at more than 90 percent of its retail network.

Back in March, when the lockdown was announced, manufacturers had no choice but to shut shop and suspend manufacturing till further notice from the government. Since May 6, however, auto manufacturers were allowed to resume production in a phased manner across different parts of India.

As of now, Royal Enfield has more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores operational for sales and service. Most of these stores, according to the company, are fully operational, but the ones located in major cities are only partially functional.

Royal Enfield has also had to keep customer safety in mind while doing this and, as such, like most other manufacturers, are offering a slew of features like Contactless Purchase and Service Experience. Royal Enfield also has the ‘At your doorstep’ service for customers.

Commenting on the initiatives, Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free. These initiatives will ensure safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"We have created an engaging and convenient online approach that brings the world of Royal Enfield to the customer’s fingertips, and allows him or her to remain connected with the brand,” Malik added.