Coronavirus impact | PSA pushes back India launch of Citroen to next year

Groupe PSA, one of Europe's largest carmakers, on March 7 annyounced it has been forced to reschedule its India debut by at least four months due to the the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

It was earlier slated to make its India debut in September this year.

As a result the debut of its first vehicle for India, the C5 Aircross SUV, has been now shifted to the January-March quarter of 2021. This new mid-size SUV is set to compete against the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500.

"While reiterating its commitment to India, given the current scenario where people at large are concerned about their personal well-being and health and automotive purchase is not a priority, Groupe PSA in India in close co-ordination with its new dealer partners has decided to re-time the launch of its debut vehicle the Citroën C5 Aircross SUV to Q1 2021," said a statement from Groupe PSA.

The coronavirus crisis has not only disrupted launch timetable but it has hit product development timetables too, forcing several automobile companies to relook at projects especially after the expected impact on world economies.

According to companies, not only will they be inclined to conserve cash to keep the working capital going, they will look to reset the product launch clock to a phase when some demand recovery is guaranteed.

"The re-timing is aimed to move the commercial launch to a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat. Groupe PSA in India along with its dealers, agencies and vendors understands the challenges to business this pandemic poses as the global business isolation impacts all multinational projects," the statement added.

Additionally, Groupe PSA in India has announced measures to tackle and contain the spread of the COVID-19 across all its offices and plants. All the offices (Chennai) and plants (Thiruvallur and Hosur) in Tamil Nadu, are closed until further notice.

At the same time, Groupe PSA has decided to maintain the project timeline and investment for the C-Cubed programme, as per which there will be one new vehicle every year till 2023-2024. The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is the first of the lot.