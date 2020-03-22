Coronavirus impact: M&M suspend productions amid coronavirus scare

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on March 22 announced the suspension of operations at its Nagpur plant with immediate effect due to coronavirus concerns. The production at the company's Chakan and Kandivili facilities will also be suspended from the night of March 21 onwards, M&M said in a statement.

All the three plants are closed today as well.

"In light of heightened concern on spread of Coronavirus in Maharashtra, we have decided to suspend the manufacturing operations at our Nagpur Plant with immediate effect and Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night onwards" the company said.

It said that the company has taken "proactive, preventive and pre-emptive measures" at all its offices and manufacturing locations in the country, to ensure employee safety and contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in the state and across the country should the situation change' it added.

Meanwhile, all the company's offices across the country have already implemented work from home, among other measures.