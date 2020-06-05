App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus impact: British luxury carmaker Bentley to cut quarter of its workforce

The 100-year old Bentley, which has a total workforce of 4,200, said it was offering voluntary redundancy terms but could not rule out compulsory redundancies.

Reuters

British luxury carmaker Bentley Motors said on Friday that it plans to shed up to 1,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce, adding to the gloom in the sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The redundancies at the Volkswagen-owned Bentley brand follow cuts, totalling up to 2,000 jobs, announced on Thursday at luxury rival Aston Martin and at car dealership Lookers.

The 100-year old Bentley, which has a total workforce of 4,200, said it was offering voluntary redundancy terms but could not rule out compulsory redundancies.

Close

"This is a necessary step that we have to take to safeguard the jobs of the vast majority who will remain, and deliver a sustainable business model for the future," said chairman and chief executive Adrian Hallmark.

related news

"COVID-19 has not been the cause of this measure but a hastener."

Bentley makes most of its cars in Crewe, north west England. The site reopened on May 11, seven weeks after it shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, making it one of the first automakers to resume production in Britain.

The firm faces hundreds of millions of pounds of deferred or lost revenue from the plant closure and reduced output due to the pandemic.

The job losses form part of Bentley's "Beyond100" strategy that will see it accelerate the development of electrified models.

It is targeting for every model it offers to have the option of a hybrid variant by 2023, and its first pure electric model to be launched in 2026.

British new car sales tumbled by an annual 89 percent in May, only slightly less negative than April's record 97 percent collapse, as car dealerships remained shuttered by the lockdown, industry data showed on Thursday.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #Auto #Bentley Motors #Business #coronavirus #jobs #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Get Back! Abbey Road Studios reopen after COVID-19 hiatus

Get Back! Abbey Road Studios reopen after COVID-19 hiatus

WeWork India gets $100-million funding boost from parent company

WeWork India gets $100-million funding boost from parent company

COVID-19 impact | Only companies with innovative ideas will survive: KP Singh

COVID-19 impact | Only companies with innovative ideas will survive: KP Singh

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.