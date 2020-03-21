Coronavirus pandemic | Forget laptops, RPG Group allows employees to carry desktops home, pays the cab fare

Ever heard of a company allowing employees to take their office desktop home and paying for the cab too? Mumbai-based RPG Group has taken work from home to the next level.

The group that makes tyres and has interests in information technology (IT), pharmaceuticals and infrastructure has upped its work from home culture which it has been following since 2016.

"Except for the absolutely essential services everybody else is working from home. Not everybody has a laptop so we allowed employees to carry the desktops to their homes. We even reimbursed the cab fare when they carried the desktops to homes," said a Milind Apte, Chief Human Resource Officer, RPG Group.

In official communication released by several companies, office goers have been discouraged from using public transport till the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) subsides. Buses run by the municipal corporation in Mumbai have banned standing passengers in order to reduce the crowd.

"We have cab mandatory for those who used to take public transport. And those who have a car are allowed to take them as transport and we are reimbursing the fuel cost. We have indicated that these steps will continue till March 31," added Apte.

After the clarion call to shut down all private offices with immediate effect was made by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on March 20, corporates have started to comply.

Many companies have allowed their employees to work from home while suspending all meetings and official events involving the gathering of more than a dozen people. Several of them have switched to interacting using the online medium.

"Independent of the current situation the work-from-home culture is pretty strong within the RPG Group. On an average 30-32 percent come to office and the balance works from home and the lowest has been 5-10 percent," added Apte.

RPG is the promoter company of Ceat, India’s fourth largest tyre manufacturer. The tyre maker has factories in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. To cut down on chances of spread of COVID-19 infection Ceat has decided against making two workers share a seat on a bus.

“We have decided not to make two people sit next to each other in the buses that we provided to pick up and drop employees. That’s why we have doubled the number of buses from today”, added Apte.

While there is complete ban on international and domestic travel for Ceat employees, it has switched to the virtual world for holding a conference for the first time.

"There was a large sales conference in the first week of April and it was to be held outside of the country. We would instead try for the first time for a virtual conference involving 400-450 people," added Apte.