Confused between Husqvarna's Vitpilen and Svartpilen 250? Here's the difference

Husqvarna recently made its debut in India with the 250 twins. The Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 are twins based on the KTM’s 250cc platform but differ in their segments.

The Vitpilen 250 belongs to the café racer segment and gets a forward-leaning riding posture. The Svartpilen 250 is a scrambler and is offered with taller handlebars and dual-purpose tires. The Vitpilen aims at being a canyon carver while the Svartpilen can tackle light trails.

Both bikes are also offered with their unique paint schemes. Husqvarna has decked the Vitpilen with a white fuel tank, a grey tail section and silver accents, while the Svartpilen takes on a darker shade with a contrasting grey fuel tank, white accents, and a silver tail section.

Husqvarna has equipped the Svartpilen 250 with a tank rack that allows the rider to strap-on a small tank bag. It also gets a single-piece handlebar of which the raised position offers a comparatively relaxed posture against Vitpilen 250’s sporty, low-set clip-on handlebars. The two motorcycles also get different set of alloys. The Svartpilen gets an 8-spoke rim shod with dual-purpose MRF Revz FD tyres while the road-focussed Vitpilen gets a 5-spoke alloy with MRF Revs FC 1.

Apart from these differences, the motorcycles share everything else. This includes the KTM 250-based BSVI-compliant 248.8cc single-cylinder engine that makes 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. Both also share their underpinnings and mechanical components.

Husqvarna has introduced both the motorcycles at a price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and is accepting bookings at 100 KTM dealerships across 45 cities.