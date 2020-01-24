Company's 3 BS-VI compliant models sell 1 lakh units: HMSI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on January 24 said its three BSVI models have sold more than 1 lakh units since it launched the first such product in September last year. The Indian two-wheeler subsidiary of Japanese auto giant Honda currently offers three BSVI-compliant products -- Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125 and Activa 6G -- in the domestic market.

Activa 125 scooter was the first BSVI-compliant model launched by HMSI in September last year, almost seven months ahead of the implementation of the new emission norms from April 1.

The company plans to commence 100 per cent BSVI vehicle production from next month, it said in a statement.

"Honda is proud to lead BSVI transition in the two-wheeler industry, almost six months ahead of the deadline. The excitement will only grow as Honda's BSVI models line-up gets more robust and we move to 100 per cent BSVI production beginning February 2020," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice-president (sales and marketing), HMSI.

Leading the BSVI transformation, Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to start mass availability of BSVI two-wheelers, nearly half-a-year ahead of the mandated April 1, 2020, deadline, it said.

Since then, Honda continues to lead as the only two-wheeler manufacturer with the three BSVI-compliant models already available in the market, the company said.