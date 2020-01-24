App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Company's 3 BS-VI compliant models sell 1 lakh units: HMSI

Activa 125 scooter was the first BSVI-compliant model launched by HMSI in September last year, almost seven months ahead of the implementation of the new emission norms from April 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on January 24 said its three BSVI models have sold more than 1 lakh units since it launched the first such product in September last year. The Indian two-wheeler subsidiary of Japanese auto giant Honda currently offers three BSVI-compliant products -- Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125 and Activa 6G -- in the domestic market.

The company plans to commence 100 per cent BSVI vehicle production from next month, it said in a statement.

The company plans to commence 100 per cent BSVI vehicle production from next month, it said in a statement.

"Honda is proud to lead BSVI transition in the two-wheeler industry, almost six months ahead of the deadline. The excitement will only grow as Honda's BSVI models line-up gets more robust and we move to 100 per cent BSVI production beginning February 2020," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice-president (sales and marketing), HMSI.

Leading the BSVI transformation, Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to start mass availability of BSVI two-wheelers, nearly half-a-year ahead of the mandated April 1, 2020, deadline, it said.

Since then, Honda continues to lead as the only two-wheeler manufacturer with the three BSVI-compliant models already available in the market, the company said.

HMSI has already announced it will not upgrade 4-5 BSIV products among its portfolio to BSVI models after April 1.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.