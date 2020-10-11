Citroen starts to road-test its first made-in-India car

It has been a year and a half since we found out about Citroen’s entry into the market and the C5 Aircross is supposed to be the first Citroen car in India. Now while the trial production of the C5 is going on, the company has also started testing its first made-in-India car.

Underpinned by the Common Modular Platform engineered for developing markets, the new SUV is codename C21 and spy pictures have already made it to the surface.

In terms of design, expect Citroen’s unique styling to shine through. From the pictures we also get to see segmented headlamps, side cladding and a muscular stance.

The SUV could be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine has been undergoing testing in India on using the Berlingo SUV which uses the same engine in international markets.

The C21, when it comes to India, will probably take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and all the others in that segment. This segment is getting crowded, but it is also one of the best-performing segments. The Citroen C5 Aircross will be launching soon. As for the C21 SUV, a 2021 festive season launch is expected