Citroen C5 Aircross to debut in India in one fully-loaded, 2-litre diesel engine

Citroen was initially in splits about which engine to bring into India and was leaning more towards the side of the smaller 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor.
French automaker, Citroen was all set to take on the Indian market with the launch of the C5 Aircross later this year, but thanks to the coronavirus crisis, dates were shifted forward. Now, news is rolling in that the C5 will be available with the 2-litre powertrain.
Citroen was initially in splits about which engine to bring into India and was leaning more towards the smaller 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor. According to a report in Autocar, the company has now decided to stick with the larger engine to position it better as the company’s premium offering.
The 180 PS 2-litre engine, unlike the smaller engine, will be imported fully built. This means the company will not get any of the benefits from custom duties on the engine. However, the car, on the whole, will still benefit from the customs savings. Transmission will be handled by an 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox as standard.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365