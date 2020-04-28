Citroen C5 Aircross to debut in India in one fully-loaded, 2-litre diesel engine

French automaker, Citroen was all set to take on the Indian market with the launch of the C5 Aircross later this year, but thanks to the coronavirus crisis, dates were shifted forward. Now, news is rolling in that the C5 will be available with the 2-litre powertrain.

Citroen was initially in splits about which engine to bring into India and was leaning more towards the smaller 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor. According to a report in Autocar, the company has now decided to stick with the larger engine to position it better as the company’s premium offering.

The 180 PS 2-litre engine, unlike the smaller engine, will be imported fully built. This means the company will not get any of the benefits from custom duties on the engine. However, the car, on the whole, will still benefit from the customs savings. Transmission will be handled by an 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox as standard.

Citroen is also expected to bring in the C5 Aircross in only one fully-loaded variant. This means that the car will not be cheap either and can be expected somewhere in the range of Rs 30 lakh. For this price, we are hoping that the features from the international version like the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate and other creature comforts make it to the Indian model as well.