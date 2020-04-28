App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citroen C5 Aircross to debut in India in one fully-loaded, 2-litre diesel engine

Citroen was initially in splits about which engine to bring into India and was leaning more towards the side of the smaller 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

French automaker, Citroen was all set to take on the Indian market with the launch of the C5 Aircross later this year, but thanks to the coronavirus crisis, dates were shifted forward. Now, news is rolling in that the C5 will be available with the 2-litre powertrain.

Citroen was initially in splits about which engine to bring into India and was leaning more towards the smaller 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor. According to a report in Autocar, the company has now decided to stick with the larger engine to position it better as the company’s premium offering.

The 180 PS 2-litre engine, unlike the smaller engine, will be imported fully built. This means the company will not get any of the benefits from custom duties on the engine. However, the car, on the whole, will still benefit from the customs savings. Transmission will be handled by an 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox as standard.

Close
Citroen is also expected to bring in the C5 Aircross in only one fully-loaded variant. This means that the car will not be cheap either and can be expected somewhere in the range of Rs 30 lakh. For this price, we are hoping that the features from the international version like the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate and other creature comforts make it to the Indian model as well.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Auto #Citroen #Citroen C5 Aircross #Technology

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.