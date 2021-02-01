Citroen C5 Aircross finally unveiled in India; launch expected soon

French manufacturer, Citroen has finally unveiled their India-specific C5 Aircross SUV. While prices are yet to be announced, the brand’s entry into India will be marked by the SUV which is being offered in a single diesel engine but in two trim levels: Feel and Shine.

Citroen is manufacturing the C5 Aircross locally at the company’s facility in Tamil Nadu with the eventual goal of reaching 90 percent localisation.

In terms of design, we get to see Citroen’s unique language. While the final silhouette is that of a conventional SUV, there are geometric patterns littered throughout the car. The front sports a split headlamp unit, both connected with horizontal lines. While the lower lines form the grille, the upper lines converge in the middle into the brand’s logo. Off to the side, you have the Airbumps and at the rear, you get tail lamp squares filled with more squares and the trapezoidal exhausts below that.

Powering the SUV is a 2-litre diesel engine that churns out 177 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. This will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Citroen has also added in their Progressive Hydraulic Cushion equipped suspension. This, the company claims will be able to filer out bumps and dips in the road allowing for a better cabin experience.

On the inside, the geometric theme continues. Features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, recline adjustable and slidable rear seats. The car also gets cruise control, powered and heated OVRMs, puddle lamps, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers. The top variant, Shine on the other hand also gets LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof and a powered tail gate.

Safety features are also top-of-the-line with blind spot monitoring (a segment-first feature), auto parking, reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring, six airbags, driver attention monitor, hill-start assist, ABS, traction control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to launch sometime late February to early March and will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan. Expect a price near the Rs 30 lakh mark. The C5 Aircross is expected to be the first from Citroen with a new car lined for each year under the company’s C-Cubed programme.