App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chorus grows for rate cut on two-wheelers, TVS Motor chairman also seeks revision

A week ago, Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal called for reduction in GST on two-wheelers to 18 percent from the current 28 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company chairman Venu Srinivasan on January 8 joined his rival Pawan Munjal of Hero Motocorp in seeking a rate cut on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on two-wheelers.

TVS Motor Company is India’s fourth largest two-wheeler maker manufacturing top-selling models such as Jupiter and premium bikes under the Apache brand. Srinivasan did not suggest what level should the two-wheeler segment be taxed at.

“Given the importance of two-wheelers as an item for mass mobility, the GST rates for two-wheelers undoubtedly needs to be reconsidered. It certainly cannot be benchmarked against the prevalent GST rates for luxury goods at 28 percent, especially given the current state of inconsistencies with the integrated multi-modal public transport systems across India”, Srinivasan said in a statement.

A week ago, Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal argued that the cost-sensitive buyer depends on the two-wheeler as a lifeline and a sharp increase in the prices of two-wheelers following new set of safety and emission regulations will be detrimental to the industry. Munjal called for reduction in GST on two-wheelers to 18 percent from the current 28 percent.

related news

“With new safety norms and BSVI integration also around the corner, both of which will increase two-wheeler prices, it has become even more imperative to relook at the GST rates for two-wheelers to ensure social inclusion that is sustainable in the longer run”, added Srinivasan.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, also said he was in favour of a GST cut but it should timed in a manner that it negates the cost rise impact in 2019 and 2020.

The automotive industry will brace for more than one upward revision in price over the next 15 months. These will be as a result of the new safety norms from April 1 this year and the new emission standard norms from April 1, 2020. A combination of these will likely result in an increase of a minimum of Rs 8,000 (almost 20 percent jump) in prices of budget (100cc) two-wheelers.

Currently, more than half of TVS’ sales come from scooters, which is where it has cemented its place as India’s second-largest scooter manufacturer. In the same price band, Hero sells its largest-selling motorcycle Splendor. Though both segments cater to different buyers, they fall in budget-buy segments, making them vulnerable to any hikes.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.