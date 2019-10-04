Chinese SUV giant GWM confirms India debut

China’s largest SUV and utility vehicle maker Great Wall Motors (GWM) seems to be planning to enter the Indian market. The Chinese carmaker is gearing up to build a manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, after which it could launch its range of SUVs in the country.

GWM will make its debut in India with the brand Haval Motors. It currently has a range of mid-size to full-fledged luxury SUVs such as the Haval H2. The H2 is a competitor for the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks, while the Haval H6 takes on the MG Hector, among others.

The company could also introduce electric vehicles. GWM is expected to showcase its line of products at the 2020 Auto Expo. The company is also expected to be the second major automobile manufacturer in the world to set up a plant in Gujarat after British carmaker MG Motor.