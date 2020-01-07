App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China's Great Wall Motors may acquire GM's Pune plant for $250-300 mn: Report

After exiting the India market, GM has used the Pune facility for exports, from where it has shipped 50,000-70,000 cars annually over the past years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

China’s largest sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker Great Wall Motors has bid for General Motors' Talegaon (Pune) manufacturing facility, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Great Wall Motors has agreed to the terms of GM's India disputed liabilities and an agreement worth $250-300 million is likely by January-end, sources told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The development comes after Wei Jianjun, Global Chairman of Great Wall Motors, reviewed plans for the company's plans to enter the Indian market.

Great Wall's preparation for entry into the India market comes as no surprise as fellow Chinese carmaker SAIC’s MG Motor unit enjoyed success in the region.

The company approved a $1.6 million investment for a local Indian office in February 2019 and is likely to showcase a C segment SUV at the Auto Expo 2020.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 02:09 pm

