China Motor Show: Voge ER10 electric bike showcased

At the recently concluded China international motorcycle show, the Voge ER 10 made its international debut. Equipped with a mid-mounted motor setup and a considerably large battery pack, the motorcycle is expected to be launched at EICMA this year.

The motorcycle is equipped with a single LED headlamp which is flanked by apparent wind deflectors. It gets a forged aluminium chassis, along with sharp and angular tank shrouds which house the turn indicators.

As per a report by Evnerds, it gets slightly rearset footpegs and tall handlebars, which offer a relaxed yet sporty riding position. It is equipped with a liquid-cooled, 6kW electric motor which is powered by a 60V, 70Ah lithium-ion battery sourced from Panasonic.

This gives the e-bike a maximum power output of 19PS, with 42Nm of continuous torque. The company claims the Voge ER10 has a range of 100km, which can be extended to 120km at speeds below 32kmph.

Suspension duties are handled by a pair of upside-down (USD) forks in the front and a multi-link adjustable monoshock at the back. Both the wheels get one disc brake each, while a dual-channel ABS unit is offered as standard.