App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China Motor Show: Voge ER10 electric bike showcased

The motorcycle is equipped with a single LED headlamp which is flanked by apparent wind deflectors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
VOGE ER10 (Image: chinavoge.com)
VOGE ER10 (Image: chinavoge.com)

At the recently concluded China international motorcycle show, the Voge ER 10 made its international debut. Equipped with a mid-mounted motor setup and a considerably large battery pack, the motorcycle is expected to be launched at EICMA this year.

The motorcycle is equipped with a single LED headlamp which is flanked by apparent wind deflectors. It gets a forged aluminium chassis, along with sharp and angular tank shrouds which house the turn indicators.

As per a report by Evnerds, it gets slightly rearset footpegs and tall handlebars, which offer a relaxed yet sporty riding position. It is equipped with a liquid-cooled, 6kW electric motor which is powered by a 60V, 70Ah lithium-ion battery sourced from Panasonic.

Close

This gives the e-bike a maximum power output of 19PS, with 42Nm of continuous torque. The company claims the Voge ER10 has a range of 100km, which can be extended to 120km at speeds below 32kmph.

related news

Suspension duties are handled by a pair of upside-down (USD) forks in the front and a multi-link adjustable monoshock at the back. Both the wheels get one disc brake each, while a dual-channel ABS unit is offered as standard.

The motorcycle has been developed by Chinese manufacturers Sur-Ron and Voge and is the first all-electric motorcycle in the company’s lineup. The company could launch the ER10 at the upcoming EICMA in November and could price it around the Rs 3.37 lakh mark (Ex-showroom). It hasn’t been confirmed if the e-bike will make its way to India yet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Auto #Chinese international motorcycle show #Er10 #Technology #trends #Voge #Voge ER10

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.