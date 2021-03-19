English
China bans Tesla cars in military complexes on concerns about cameras

The report said the order issued by the military advises Tesla owners to park their cars outside of military property, adding that the ban was notified to residents of military housing this week.

Reuters
March 19, 2021 / 06:01 PM IST
Source: Reuters

The Chinese military has banned Tesla Inc's cars from military complexes and housing compounds because of concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It was unclear whether the ban applies to all military compounds.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters
first published: Mar 19, 2021 05:59 pm

