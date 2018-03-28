China-backed British car brand to focus on local engineering to dare Maruti Suzuki

MG Motor, the 94-year old British car brand that was brought back to life by its Chinese owner, is keen to go for locally-engineered products in India to challenge the unshakeable dominance of Maruti Suzuki.

Owned by SAIC (formerly Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation), the seventh largest car company in the world, MG Motor is ahead of schedule on the process of launching its first car in India in the first half of next year.

MG Motor India will start with the tried-n-trusted, top-down approach wherein its debut will be through a couple of sports utility vehicle (one of which will be the size of Hyundai Creta) before moving to other segments.

While the company says it is yet to freeze the product line-up for the country sub-4 meter hatchbacks, sedans will also become the mainstay of the brand, thereby taking the challenge right to door step of the market leader Maruti Suzuki.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, said “Right now we have engineers who are busy doing localisation. Then very soon, next year, we are going to have engineers who will actually start doing engineering work to Indian buyer needs in India. In the next phase (of MG Motor) many of the hundred of engineers of SAIC could be sitting in India. Can India become the global center for product development for SAIC, only time will tell, but that will be the approach”.

Past failures of Chinese auto companies to get a slice of the burgeoning Indian automotive pie notwithstanding plans are afoot to pump in as much as Rs 5000 crore into India of which Rs 2000 crore are earmarked for the Phase 1 of the programe.

Phase 1, which stretches for the next 3-4 years, will also include the launch of at least one fully electric vehicle. SAIC is one of the leaders in green mobility solutions such as hybrids and electric vehicles. MG Motor has already promised to launch one new model every year starting next year.

While vehicle manufacturing plans are afoot SAIC is yet to take a final call on engines. The company may import engines or source it from a local supplier. The local sourcing arrangement could be on the lines of Fiat supplying engines to Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

“We have a strategy combining – buying it in India and also importing. We are in advanced talks. There are globally competitive sources in terms of quality and price (for supplying the engines”, added Chaba.

Even though the target is go mass market MG Motor will try to focus on a premium positioning of the brand to appeal to the aspirational buyer. Another defining aspect of the brand will be its over emphasis on connected technology.

For instance, starting with the mid-size SUV, MG cars will be offer digital driving experience that can allow drivers advanced navigation, remote monitoring of car features, external mobile experiences and over the air updates.

Wifi connectivity, partial hands-free driving and enhanced infotainment set up, could be among the aspects that MG Motor could explore, thereby offering stand-out features that also become its USP.

Further, in order to be affordable the company will start with 80 percent localized content of components in its car. The rest of the 20 percent depends on the final outcome on engines and transmissions. “We are inviting SAIC’s global suppliers to set up base in India”, added Chaba.

As regards to the retail reach MG Motor started accepting applications for dealerships. Within two weeks the company confirmed receiving over 2000 registrations including from entrepreneurs who have no experience in car sales. The company intends to have a dealership base of 300 in Phase 1.