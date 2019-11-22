App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chevrolet revives the Trailblazer SUV after a decade at the LA Auto Show

The new Trailblazer borrows many design elements from other SUVs in its family, including the signature dual-port grille.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chevrolet brought back its Trailblazer SUV at the ongoing LA Auto Show, after a hiatus of more than a decade. The American carmaker revived the car with modern aesthetics and mechanical upgrades and will place it between the Trax and the Equinox SUVs.

The new Trailblazer borrows many design elements from other SUVs in its family, including the signature dual-port grille. The grille also gets a bigger opening in the ACTIV trim, and a mesh grille with front-splitters in the RS trim. The Trailblazer also gets wraparound taillights and two-tone roof as standard.

Chevrolet has also updated the Trailblazer with its latest touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity. The SUV also gets a centre console with 3.5-litres of open storage, along with 4.4-litres of storage under the armrest, and dual cup holders. The Trailblazer also features 40/60 split-folding second-row seats.

The Trailblazer is offered with the options of a 1.2-litre and 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Both the engines are mated to a CVT gearbox as standard, which sends power to the front wheels. However, the bigger engine option also comes with AWD and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Chevrolet is also offering Normal, Snow and Sport driving modes with the front-wheel-drive trims.

The company is expected to launch the Trailblazer in the international market by 2020, with an estimated price tag of Rs 14.35 lakh (ex-showroom, when converted). Chevrolet is yet to officially announce if the SUV will make its way to Indian shores.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #Auto #Chevrolet #LA Auto Show #Technology #Trailblazer #trends

