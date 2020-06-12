Check the latest discount on Harley-Davidson Street Rod

In terms of design, the Harley Davidson Street Rod is a cruiser through and through. It gets a tear-drop tank, round headlamp complete with a small windscreen and a step-up seat.
Only recently, just as the lockdown in India began, Harley-Davidson offered a discount that made its most affordable bike, the Street 750, even more affordable. This was, however, the anniversary edition. Now, the company’s second most affordable bike, the Street Rod gets a discount of Rs 56,000.
The Harley-Davidson Street Rod is positioned as a more premium offering to the HD Street 750. It gets the same 749cc engine but the one on the street rod makes a bit more torque at 65 Nm compared to 59 Nm. That said, the Street Rod also gets a few more premium parts like upside-down forks, gas-charged twin front rear shock absorbers, twin discs at the front.
In terms of design, the bike is a cruiser through and through. It gets a tear-drop tank, round headlamp complete with a small windscreen and a step-up seat. The handlebars, however, are flat drag-style bars and have bar-end mirrors for that added bit of sportiness.
At Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) after the discount, the Street Rod is now only about Rs 68,000 more expensive than the Street 750. There is a caveat to the discount, however. Harley-Davidson is offering the discount only on the Vivid Black colour scheme and for a limited time. The other colour schemes, you have to pay full price for.
