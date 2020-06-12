Check the latest discount on Harley-Davidson Street Rod

Only recently, just as the lockdown in India began, Harley-Davidson offered a discount that made its most affordable bike, the Street 750, even more affordable. This was, however, the anniversary edition. Now, the company’s second most affordable bike, the Street Rod gets a discount of Rs 56,000.

The Harley-Davidson Street Rod is positioned as a more premium offering to the HD Street 750. It gets the same 749cc engine but the one on the street rod makes a bit more torque at 65 Nm compared to 59 Nm. That said, the Street Rod also gets a few more premium parts like upside-down forks, gas-charged twin front rear shock absorbers, twin discs at the front.

In terms of design, the bike is a cruiser through and through. It gets a tear-drop tank, round headlamp complete with a small windscreen and a step-up seat. The handlebars, however, are flat drag-style bars and have bar-end mirrors for that added bit of sportiness.

At Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) after the discount, the Street Rod is now only about Rs 68,000 more expensive than the Street 750. There is a caveat to the discount, however. Harley-Davidson is offering the discount only on the Vivid Black colour scheme and for a limited time. The other colour schemes, you have to pay full price for.

Harley-Davidson also recently announced that the Street 750 and Street Rod were available for army personnel at Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across India. These stores are available only to army personnel and offer products at special rates. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Harley-Davidson Street Rod, at the CSDs, are priced at Rs 4.6 lakh and Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).