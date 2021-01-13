MARKET NEWS

CES 2021 | General Motors unveils flying Cadillac concept car

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST

Flying cars are hopefully, not too far away into the future, but for the moment, they are concept vehicles. General Motors, too, just showed off its single-passenger Cadillac capable of vertical takeoff and landing and achieving flying speeds of up to 55 mph.

General Motors, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Tuesday, presented a video of the flying Cadillac. Essentially a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone, GM expects this personal transport vehicle to eventually ferry passengers from one roof top to another.

A senior GM executive described the concept as "reimagining the future of personal transportation," at the virtual keynote held on Tuesday.

GM has shared very few details of the VTOL drone. What we do know is that it will be capable of carrying only one passenger at a time. The drone itself is a fully autonomous all-electric vehicle powered by a 90 kW motor and a GM Ultium battery pack. Additionally, the shell is made up of lightweight body parts and eight rotors do the job of taking off and staying in the air.

Several manufacturers, in the past, have presented their own versions of future transport, be it through the air or by sea. The common factors behind all of these, however, is the fact that everyone sees future transport as autonomous and electric. And electric is already here.
TAGS: #Auto #Cadillac #General Motors #Technology
first published: Jan 13, 2021 07:45 pm

