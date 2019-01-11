App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES 2019: Massaging seats, gesture controls and other car tech from Kia unveiled

A list of innovative technologies showcased by Kia at CES

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: KIA Motors.
Answer: KIA Motors.
Whatsapp

While the world tries to cope up with the advancements, popular car brands have the liberty of letting their creative juices flow. Hyundai’s sibling Kia, too, decided to go all out this year. Here is what the luxury car manufacturer had in store:

1. R.E.A.D.

Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (R.E.A.D.) system is the world’s first AI-based analysis unit which scans the facial expressions of the driver to determine his emotional state. It then uses the information to tailor the interior environment of the cabin, to create a more pleasant driving experience.

2. V-Touch

related news

Essentially a remote control for the driver, V-Touch employs a 3D camera to monitor users' eyes and fingertips, allowing occupants to manage several in-car features via an unobtrusive heads-up display. This facilitates the driver to alter the parameters of his car such as lighting, temperature or entertainment systems without having to take his eyes off the road.

3. Haptic seats

Along with the V-Touch and R.E.A.D., Kia is also in the process of making music-response vibration seats, where the seats vibrate according to the music playing in the car. This sensor-based technology adapts seat vibrations according to sound frequencies of the music being played. Also, the seats can be set to massage mode, for a relaxed and unwinding driving experience.

4. R.E.A.D Motion

A spin-off of the already advanced R.E.A.D tech, R.E.A.D Motion is a four-person workspace, designed to increase the functionality of autonomous vehicles. According to Kia, the occupants of Motion will be able to check their schedule and meeting minutes, open emails and so on. The long-distance functionality of the system means occupants can take control of the R.E.A.D. Motion cockpit controls from a distance.

5. SEED Car

The SEED Car concept from Kia is a personal electric car with pedals with a range of 100 km. The concept, perhaps meant for urban mobility and short distances, has pedals for the driver and the energy generated from the pedalling is converted to charge batteries thereby using the effort of the rider.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Auto #Kia Motors #Technology #trends

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.