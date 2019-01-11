CES 2019: Massaging seats, gesture controls and other car tech from Kia unveiled

While the world tries to cope up with the advancements, popular car brands have the liberty of letting their creative juices flow. Hyundai’s sibling Kia, too, decided to go all out this year. Here is what the luxury car manufacturer had in store:

1. R.E.A.D.

Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (R.E.A.D.) system is the world’s first AI-based analysis unit which scans the facial expressions of the driver to determine his emotional state. It then uses the information to tailor the interior environment of the cabin, to create a more pleasant driving experience.

2. V-Touch

Essentially a remote control for the driver, V-Touch employs a 3D camera to monitor users' eyes and fingertips, allowing occupants to manage several in-car features via an unobtrusive heads-up display. This facilitates the driver to alter the parameters of his car such as lighting, temperature or entertainment systems without having to take his eyes off the road.

3. Haptic seats

Along with the V-Touch and R.E.A.D., Kia is also in the process of making music-response vibration seats, where the seats vibrate according to the music playing in the car. This sensor-based technology adapts seat vibrations according to sound frequencies of the music being played. Also, the seats can be set to massage mode, for a relaxed and unwinding driving experience.

4. R.E.A.D Motion

A spin-off of the already advanced R.E.A.D tech, R.E.A.D Motion is a four-person workspace, designed to increase the functionality of autonomous vehicles. According to Kia, the occupants of Motion will be able to check their schedule and meeting minutes, open emails and so on. The long-distance functionality of the system means occupants can take control of the R.E.A.D. Motion cockpit controls from a distance.

5. SEED Car

The SEED Car concept from Kia is a personal electric car with pedals with a range of 100 km. The concept, perhaps meant for urban mobility and short distances, has pedals for the driver and the energy generated from the pedalling is converted to charge batteries thereby using the effort of the rider.