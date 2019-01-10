CES 2019: Companies focus on 'user experience' with these cool features

At CES, the automotive industry has been unveiling the latest innovations and pushing the boundaries of technology. As reputed names like Hyundai, Audi, Mercedes Benz and Nissan have set up shop, it is safe to say that we are on the brink of a significant technological breakthrough. With a lot of new technologies showcased every day, here are some of the best in automotive tech so far:

1. Nissan's I2V

Branding it as 'Invisible to Visible', Nissan's latest concept deals with collecting surrounding information, and displaying it to the driver as a 3D, holographic-like image of it. While it seems a little far-fetched, the idea of eliminating blind corners, and obstacles such as peering around buildings appears to be a great safety addition.

2. Bosch and Mojio’s OBD connector

An OBD, or On-Board Diagnostics scanner, is a device which connects to your ECU, which is like the heart of your vehicle and takes all the data of the vehicle’s operations. While initially being a device used exclusively by engineers and mechanics, Bosch and Mojio are collaborating to make an OBD which would be connected to the car's ECU and would work as an emergency response service for the driver. It would be able to place a distress call in case of emergencies. Quite close to reality, this technology could be brought to the market by this year.

3. AEV Robotics

The Australian company AEV Robotics is looking to redefine public transport by presenting a small, compact and modular electric car. Armed with a 20-kWh battery, this car would be enough to trundle along the road with passengers in it.

4. Homelink's Car-to-Home Automation

HomeLink is one of America’s most famous home convenience product manufacturers. An expert in automating homes and household appliances, Homelink is extending its reach to the automotive industry and is looking to work with Jaguar to make an automated car, which would provide a load of features, for safety as well as passenger convenience.

5. Guardian Optical Technologies

An Israeli company by origin, Guardian Optical Technologies established itself as one of the leading data collection and analysis companies in the world using, you guessed it, optical technology. Now aiming to make the world of driving a better place, GOT's CEO Gil Dotan is looking to scan every activity in the car, including body gestures of the driver, and help reduce the chances of a mishap or an accident.

These were some of the best and latest concepts showcased at CES 2019.