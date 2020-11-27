PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre defines aggregators through Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines

"The guidelines may be applicable to aggregators on boarding transport vehicles in the area of operation. The vehicles that may be integrated by the aggregator shall include all motor vehicles under the act and e-rickshaw," said the 26-page Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines issued on November 27.

Priyanka Sahay

In a first ever move, the government has finally come up with guidelines to regulate cab aggregators in the country bringing a much sought relief to the ecosystem which was jostling with the lack of policy governing the sector.

The aggregators are now defined as digital intermediaries or marketplaces for passengers to connect with a driver for the purpose of transportation.

The license granted shall be valid for five years after which it will need to be renewed.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:58 pm

