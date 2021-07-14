MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

CEAT to supply tyres for Mahindra & Mahindra's new seven-seater Bolero Neo

The announcement came a day after M&M launched the new SUV built on third generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar, with the Mahindra mHawk engine.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST
Mahindra Bolero Neo is essentially a facelifted TUV300. Cosmetic changes have been made to the outside of the TUV300 while the inside will remain largely unchanged. The engine, too, will be an updated version of the previous-gen TUV300’s 1.5-litre diesel.

Mahindra Bolero Neo is essentially a facelifted TUV300. Cosmetic changes have been made to the outside of the TUV300 while the inside will remain largely unchanged. The engine, too, will be an updated version of the previous-gen TUV300’s 1.5-litre diesel.

Tyre maker CEAT on Wednesday said it will supply its high performance CZAR HP range of tyres for Mahindra & Mahindra's new seven-seater Bolero Neo sports utility vehicle.

The announcement came a day after M&M launched the new SUV built on third generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar, with the Mahindra mHawk engine.

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Price starts at Rs 8.48 lakh

CEAT Ltd has collaborated with Mahindra, for its newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo. CEAT will be supplying the CZAR HP range of tyres for the new vehicle, the company said in a release.

In the past also, CEAT has also partnered with Mahindra for tyre supplies for its various other vehicle models.

Close

Related stories

Designed to provide better steering control and higher fuel efficiency, the tyre has been optimized to perfectly complement the exceptional performance of Bolero Neo, CEAT Ltd said.

"We take pride in our association with Mahindra, which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since 2015, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a testimony of our unwavering commitment to offer the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Mahindra," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd.

Priced at Rs 8.48 lakh, the new Bolero Neo comes in a seven-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top). An optional variant N10 (O) with multi terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently, according to M&M.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Bolero Neo #Business #Ceat #Mahindra & Mahindra #Technology
first published: Jul 14, 2021 12:31 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.