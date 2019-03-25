App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carmakers grapple with unsold inventory, hike prices

The price hikes coincide with retail sales (sales from dealers to final buyers) hitting new yearly lows.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On March 13, Toyota Kirloskar issued a press release announcing a range of benefit scheme on its cars under 'Memorable March', a sales campaign. Corolla Altis, the executive sedan rivaling the recently launched Honda Civic, is being offered with a 'benefit' of Rs 1,40,000.

Even its best-selling model Innova Crysta carries a benefit offer of Rs 55,000. The Fortuner is being given away with a benefit of Rs 40,000 while the Etios is being sold with a benefit of Rs 48,000. The scheme, the company said, would last till end of March.

Just two days later, Toyota Kirloskar sent another release stating that it would hike prices of select models from April 1. The quantum of hike and details of models affected were not shared.

Later on March 19, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India followed suit, stating that it will raise prices by four percent from April 1. This is even as the Range Rover Evoque and the Jaguar XJL carrying consumer benefit scheme of Rs 7 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively,are among the heavily discounted range of JLR in India.

related news

Hoping for inventory correction, manufacturers are betting on price hike announcements. This is even as banks refuse to ease tightened lending norms along with the northward march of fuel prices.

The scare of price hikes coincides with retail sales (sales from dealers to final buyers) hitting new yearly lows. According to the federation of automotive dealers association (FADA), unsold stock are sitting with the dealers for two months before getting sold. This used to be one month around the same time last year. FADA warned that dumping of stock will prove to be counter productive.

"Given the current environment, FADA urges our OEMs (vehicle makers) to take a realistic stock of the current retail situation and recalibrate their production to regulate dealer invoicing to facilitate return to stock normalcy for dealerships to maintain a sustainable business environment," FADA had said on March 13.

Last week, Tata Motors also jumped into the bandwagon and said it will raise prices by Rs 25,000 in April. The hike is necessitated due to rising input costs and external economic conditions, the Mumbai-based company clarified.

"The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Tata Motors has outperformed the industry with a growth of 15 percent during the April-February period in passenger vehicle sales. The growth fell to two percent in February in line with the rest of the industry.

Market watchers believe that auto companies resort to such tactics during December when retail sales cool-off considerably following a successful conclusion of the festive season. Dealers also prefer ordering new stock in January.

"Every manufacturer is dealing with high inventory forcing some of them like Maruti Suzuki to cut production. Hiking prices in such dull market conditions should the last thing on a company’s mind," said a Bengaluru-based analyst.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

NCP Corporator's Husband Hacked to Death by Mob in Maharashtra

Sheeraz best-placed Indian in Men's Skeet, Kimberly Rhode Wins Women's ...

Vijender Singh Injured in Training, US Pro Debut Delayed

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Likely to Step Down as Chairman Today ...

Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer to be Showcased with Avengers: Endgame

Entrepreneur Dimple Dugar Joins BJP as Vice-President of Maharashtra T ...

HMD Global Clarifies How Data From Some Nokia 7 Plus Phones Ended up i ...

'Unicorn Store' Trailer: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson Reunite for Net ...

Aesthetics of Radical Politics: At Kochi Biennale, Artists Recover Mem ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex cracks 400 points, Nifty slips below 11, ...

Jet Airways shares jump after Naresh Goyal agrees to reduce stake

Bajaj Finance gained 67 percent in last one year despite IL&FS crisis

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Jet Airways crisis: SBI forgets it is neither debt-ridden airline's pr ...

Donald Trump cleared of collusion charges with Russia, but Robert Muel ...

Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: I said yes to a rom ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

WhatsApp shares how users can stop spread of misinformation via its ne ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime sex during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.