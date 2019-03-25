Carmakers grapple with unsold inventory, hike prices

On March 13, Toyota Kirloskar issued a press release announcing a range of benefit scheme on its cars under 'Memorable March', a sales campaign. Corolla Altis, the executive sedan rivaling the recently launched Honda Civic, is being offered with a 'benefit' of Rs 1,40,000.

Even its best-selling model Innova Crysta carries a benefit offer of Rs 55,000. The Fortuner is being given away with a benefit of Rs 40,000 while the Etios is being sold with a benefit of Rs 48,000. The scheme, the company said, would last till end of March.

Just two days later, Toyota Kirloskar sent another release stating that it would hike prices of select models from April 1. The quantum of hike and details of models affected were not shared.

Later on March 19, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India followed suit, stating that it will raise prices by four percent from April 1. This is even as the Range Rover Evoque and the Jaguar XJL carrying consumer benefit scheme of Rs 7 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively,are among the heavily discounted range of JLR in India.

Hoping for inventory correction, manufacturers are betting on price hike announcements. This is even as banks refuse to ease tightened lending norms along with the northward march of fuel prices.

The scare of price hikes coincides with retail sales (sales from dealers to final buyers) hitting new yearly lows. According to the federation of automotive dealers association (FADA), unsold stock are sitting with the dealers for two months before getting sold. This used to be one month around the same time last year. FADA warned that dumping of stock will prove to be counter productive.

"Given the current environment, FADA urges our OEMs (vehicle makers) to take a realistic stock of the current retail situation and recalibrate their production to regulate dealer invoicing to facilitate return to stock normalcy for dealerships to maintain a sustainable business environment," FADA had said on March 13.

Last week, Tata Motors also jumped into the bandwagon and said it will raise prices by Rs 25,000 in April. The hike is necessitated due to rising input costs and external economic conditions, the Mumbai-based company clarified.

"The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Tata Motors has outperformed the industry with a growth of 15 percent during the April-February period in passenger vehicle sales. The growth fell to two percent in February in line with the rest of the industry.

Market watchers believe that auto companies resort to such tactics during December when retail sales cool-off considerably following a successful conclusion of the festive season. Dealers also prefer ordering new stock in January.