Car, SUV sales down 6% in January; BS-VI shift hits demand

Sales of six cars and sports utility vehicles (SUV) manufacturers from India that generate 80 percent of the total volumes dipped 5.74 percent in January following an increase in prices announced by several players.

Sales by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota and MG Motor stood at 224,471 during January as against 238,auto162 sold in the same last year.

The prices were raised as a result of the replacement of older generation Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) stocks with new BS-VI models to comply with the new emission norms to become effective on April 1. There has been an average of 5-15 percent in prices so far and more models will get upgraded to BS-VI progressively.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki clocked domestic sales of 139,844 units in January, a growth of 0.3 percent compared to 139,440 sold in the same month last year.

The Delhi-based company claims to have brought down discounts since the last few weeks after BS-VI stocks moved into showrooms as compared to a never-seen-before average discount of Rs 33,000 offered on each car in the December quarter.

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest carmaker, saw its sales go down by 8.3 percent in the domestic market to 42,002 units as compared to 45,803 units.

Unlike Maruti Suzuki the Korean carmaker has refrained from exiting the small diesel segment thereby helping it offer competing products like Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20 and Elantra.

SUV-specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) clocked a fall of 17 percent to 19,797 units in January as against 23,872 units sold in the same month last year.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “Our performance in January has been relatively muted as part of our strategy to start ramping down BSIV manufactured vehicles and move to BSVI emission norms. We have also started rolling out our first batch of BSVI vehicles with the XUV300, which has been very well received by our consumers.”

Mumbai-based Tata Motors saw its domestic volumes decline by 22 percent to 13,894 units as compared to 17,826 units. The company launched the all-new premium hatchback Altroz in January alongside BS-VI versions of the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Within the 10 days of launch, Altroz, has built a strong order book which we are preparing to serve. All our products are now converted to BS-VI and our network stock of BS-IV is low, we are well placed as per as BS-IV to BS-VI transition.”

Toyota Kirloskar, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant clocked the biggest fall in January. The Bengaluru-based company saw its volumes go down by 48 percent to 5804 units as against 11,221 units.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are happy that our BS-IV stock correction measures helped us efficiently liquidate the BS-IV inventory from our plants by January 2020. We have consciously cut down the BS-IV production this month to start delivering BS-VI vehicles in a phase-wise manner depending on BS-VI fuel availability across the country.”

SAIC-owned MG Motor said it sold 3,130 units of the Hector, the only model on sale form the company. The company has however warned that volumes could be affected next month due to the coronavirus.