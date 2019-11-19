Car sales rise 11%, bikes by 5% in October, says dealer lobby body FADA

Retail car sales picked up 11 percent in October as the festive season brought an uptick in consumer demand, says apex dealer lobby body Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV and vans) clocked sales of 248,036 units, a growth of 11 percent year-on-year. Two-wheeler sales during the same month closed at 1.33 million as against 1.27 million units.

The data is sourced by the agency from nearly 1,200 regional transport offices (RTOs), making up 85 percent of the total number of RTOs in the country, which are responsible for registration of all vehicles.

“October retails were in the positive, giving a much-needed respite to the auto industry and especially our dealer community after months of de-growth. Festivals saw very good footfalls at dealerships across most geographies. Consumer sentiment was positive and purchase decisions were concluded as used to be during the growth years,” said FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale.

The uptick in retail sales has helped the auto industry get rid of excess stock built over the past several months. Inventory days in October for passenger vehicles were down to 25-30 days (30-35 days in September), 35-45 days for two-wheelers (60-65 days in September) and 40-45 days for commercial vehicles (50-55 days in September).

Except of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka, all the other states posted growth in October in each of the vehicle segments.