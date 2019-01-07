Car news of the week: Maruti Suzuki WagonR specs, Tata 45X interiors and the entry of Nissan Kicks

2019 began on a high note, with a lot of launches, announcements, and teasers in the automobile world.

For Indians, this was especially important because a lot of segment defining, as well as segment creating vehicles, were introduced to the market.

Along with this, there were a lot of old cars which got a complete and latest makeover. With a lot in store ahead, here is a look back at some of the most exciting highlights of the week:

1. Maruti WagonR specs revealed

The WagonR has been a family favourite for generations. The boxy little hatchback won the hearts of Indians since its debut, and its 2019 reincarnation seems fit to do justice to the legacy. Expected to be powered by the robust 1.2L K-series engine currently powering the Swift.

2. Mahindra XUV300 interiors revealed

The beloved Indian manufacturer too had special plans for 2019. Coming up with a smaller version of its immensely popular XUV500, Mahindra revealed the interior design of the XUV300, which teased a premium and luxurious feel for the cabin. Mahindra was also generous enough to give the new car a sunroof and cruise control, among other perks.

3. Nissan Kicks announced

Nissan announced the launch of its latest SUV Kicks, which is to be held on January 22. It is set to be a crossover competitor, locking horns with the likes of Hyundai Creta, and Maruti S-Cross.

Even the four-wheeler giant Tata did not hold back regarding customer satisfaction. Its latest hatchback, the 45X based design, was spotted bearing a plush LCD screen like its heavier sibling, the Harrier. We expect that the 45X will be considered premium in its segment.

With electricity being the power of the future, it was no surprise that car manufacturers jumped aboard the EV (Electric Vehicle) train. Right from Hyundai Kona to Mahindra S210, the future seems electrically bright for the Indian market.

These were some of the biggest news for the first week of 2019. Let's see what lies in store ahead.