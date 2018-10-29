Car makers fear a gloomy Diwali as buyers shy away on rising fuel prices, other factors

Manufacturers of cars and sports utility vehicles fear muted growth during the remaining part of the festive period, going by demand trends during Navratri and Dussera.

Retail demand has not been as buoyant as it usually is in the run-up to Diwali. With buyers choosing to stay away from showrooms the inventory with dealers has been rising. Much of the stock expected to get liquidated during the Dussera week has remained unsold. Dussera is considered to be auspicious for Hindus and most buyers prefer to take delivery of new cars on that day.

A prominent Mumbai-based dealer told Moneycontrol such a sombre mood was last seen in 2013. Last year, despite the GST rollout, car demand was upbeat.

RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "Conditions have changed for the worse in the last few months and festival season this year does not seem to be showing any kind of great buoyancy over last year festival season. Sales may be only marginally different from the last year's festive season. It is not going to be a case of 10-15 percent jump over last year’s festival season.”

Sales during the festive season (usually a period spread over 2 weeks) typically account for 30 percent of the 3.28 million clocked by the industry in a year. Manufacturers try to make up for any dip during the previous months by pushing out more volumes during the festive days through discounts.

Dampening factors

Fuel prices in India surged to an all-time high as global oil prices touched a four-year high. In addition, there have been at least two rounds of product price hikes due to rise in input costs in the last two months. Besides, third-party insurance has been made mandatory for three years which has added close to Rs 9,000 to insurance cost.

“We had committed to a 10 percent growth for this year. We will continue with our best efforts to meet this figure. It’s not going to be an easy task," added Bhargava.

Below normal rains impacting agricultural produce and high interest rates are other reasons why retail demand for cars have remained disappointing recently.

“Bookings are not getting converted to actual sales. And there is a lot of back and forth on the decision (of buying a car). If you see there is an increase in lending rates which has been the most discouraging factor for new car buyers. Sales has not picked up despite there being mouthwatering discounts and freebies offered," said a senior executive from Tata Motors.

“The mood is very subdued to the extent that one might feel that it is any other month but the festive month. We have to do several follow ups with buyers and the conversion rate (to actual sales) has fallen drastically," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

Following three months of consecutive fall in sales ended September (compared to the same period last year) discounts have hit new highs. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, for instance, is offered at a cash discount of Rs 70,000 in addition to exchange bonuses and freebies.

The entry luxury sedan Jaguar XE (2.0 Litre Diesel Prestige) costing Rs 44.74 lakh (ex-showroom) is now available at a discount of Rs 5.25 lakh and the revised festive price is Rs 39.49 lakh. The mid-size luxury sedan Jaguar XF is priced lower by Rs 5 lakh at Rs 44 lakh under the festive discount scheme.