Can good monsoon revive the slowing demand for vehicles?

The country’s premier weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a normal monsoon this year for the country, boosting prospects of a host of agri-dependent sectors including automotive.

Cars, SUVs as well as mini truck makers are looking for improved sales from the Tier-III and Tier–IV areas that are largely dependent on farm produce. Some vehicle makers are hoping that the slide in demand for entry and budget cars will thus be reversed.

Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “A good monsoon is important to address inflation and boost rural demand which will provide an impetus in growing the rural economy and generating higher income for farmers. This should augur well for the automotive industry, especially the entry-level car segment which has been witnessing degrowth.”

The entry car segment features models like Maruti Suzuki Alto, Hyundai Eon, Tata Nano, Renault Kwid and Datsun Redi-Go. Last year the segment saw sales of 4.32 lakh, recording a fall of 3 percent compared to 4.45 lakh recorded in 2016-17. In comparison the passenger vehicle (car, SUV, van) industry recorded a growth of 8 percent to 3.28 million.

Weak demand from the rural pockets coupled with consumer directly jumping to premium and mid-priced hatchbacks has led to a decline in demand for such entry level cars.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, the market leader in the segment, saw its volumes grow by just 7 percent to an average of 21,544 units per month last year as against 20,136 units sold in 2016-17 per month.

Similarly Hyundai Eon, the cheapest car in the Korean manufacturer’s line-up saw its monthly average sales grow by just 2 percent to 5041 units last year as against 4957 units clocked in 2016-17.

Nano, the troubled mini car from Tata Motors, witnessed the biggest fall in sales in its segment as the company sold less than one-fourth of Nanos last year compared to the year before.

Renault Kwid, which was seen as the most aggressive challenger to Alto’s dominance saw its sales go down by 24 percent last year. Its monthly average last year settled at 6,924 units as against 9,111 units sold in 2016-17.

“Over the last few years, we have focussed on growing our network presence in the Tier II & Tier III markets and with a favourable monsoon prediction, we are expecting an uptick in demand from the rural market”, added Sawhney.

Rural pockets were severely impacted in late 2016 by demonetisation following which sales of two-wheelers and cars witnessed a free fall. The segment is important to the automotive industry as for two-wheeler manufacturers at least 40 percent of its volumes comes from it.

Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors have been trying to make stronger inroads into the rural markets in an effort to reduce their dependence on the urban and semi-urban market.