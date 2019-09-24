Byton M-byte all-electric SUV gets world's largest touchscreen display

Chinese startup Byton recently showcased its first product since its inception at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show. Dubbed the M-Byte, it is an all-electric SUV and will be offered in two variants.

Byton was founded in 2017 by former BMW and Infiniti employees and is backed up by Tencent and Foxconn. The company has equipped the all-electric SUV’s base model with a 72kWh battery which powers the 270PS making electric motor.

It gives a range of about 360km. For the top trim, the SUV gets a 95kWh battery pack which power two electric motors, which make 402PS of maximum power, with a range of 434km on a full charge. The base trim has a rear-wheel drive, while the top trim gets AWD.

The highlight of the SUV, however, is its incomparable touchscreen infotainment unit. While other manufacturers have experimented with 12 to 17-inch screens, Byton went all-out with a 48-inch curved touchscreen unit. It also gets a 7-inch driver tablet which is attached to the steering and an 8-inch co-driver tablet between the driver and the passenger.

The car is also equipped with two front-seat-mounted displays for the rear passengers. Among other features, it gets advanced gesture controls, an aerospace-inspired flat antenna that supports 5G, cloud connectivity, and facial recognition. Its front seats can be rotated by 10-degrees, while the SUV supports a 150kW charger which can fully charge the battery in 35 minutes.