Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bullock carts to B-Class: Tamil Nadu farmer fulfils childhood dream of owning Mercedes at 88

Devarajan, who is now 88-year-old, first saw a Mercedez-Benz at the age of eight while riding a bicycle and decided he will own it one day

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

How much can you wait for your dream to come true? A farmer from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu waited 80 years — almost a lifetime — to fulfil his dream of owning a Mercedes-Benz.

Devarajan, who is now 88-year-old, first saw a Mercedez-Benz at the age of eight while riding a bicycle and decided he will own it one day.

“I used to travel in a bicycle. At my age of eight, I saw a Mercedes-Benz car for the first time. I was not aware of the brand name by then, (but) I fell in love for the Mercedes-Benz logo,” Devarajan said.

One among his 16 siblings, he received his keys to the dream car recently at the Chennai showroom of the German carmaker.

“My dream came true,” he added.

The staff of Trans Car India, the operators of the showroom, even brought a cake with iconic Mercedez logo on top to celebrate his “lifetime achievement”.

“I am indebted to my wife for her 100% support. I am grateful to the team in Trans Car India for their support,” Devarajan said.

With an adorable smile and folded hands, he boarded his B-Class for the first ever ride in a Mercedes-Benz car.

Mercedez Benz B-Class is a luxury tourer from the company. Prices for the range in India start at Rs 31.98 lakh.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Auto #India #Mercedes-Benz #Tamil Nadu #Technology

