you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bugatti pays homage to the EB110 with the Centodieci

The word Centodieci directly translates to 110, which is a fitting name for the tribute-giving car.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti pays homage to the first supercar in its stable, the Italian-made EB110. The company recently debuted the Chiron-based Centodieci at Pebble Beach this year.

The EB110 was a comeback car for the French company and was built at an Italian facility within walking distance from Ferrari’s home ground in Modena. It was equipped with a 3.5-liter quad-turbocharged V12 that made 560 PS of maximum power and 610 Nm of peak torque. It was designed by Marcello Gandini and proved to be a pioneer in shaping modern Bugatti.

The word Centodieci directly translates to 110, which is a fitting name for the tribute-giving car. It is based on the Chiron and retains most of its styling elements. Its design changes include the cheese-grater holes, air intakes on haunches, and the iconic Bugatti horseshoe grille. The rear end features a very complex design language which is complemented by the huge wing and the intricate diffuser setup.

Mechanically the car remains unchanged and carries forward the 8.0-liter W16 engine from the Chiron which makes 1,500 PS of maximum power and 1,600 Nm of peak torque. It has a 0-100 km/h time of 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 420 km/h. Bugatti is yet to reveal the entire specs and details of the Centodieci.

It is speculated that Bugatti will limit the production of the hypercar to 10 units, with a price tag of $9.0 million (around Rs 70 crore when converted) per piece. It will be revealed at Pebble Beach this year.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Auto #Bugatti #Centodieci #Technology #trends

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.