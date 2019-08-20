Bugatti pays homage to the EB110 with the Centodieci

French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti pays homage to the first supercar in its stable, the Italian-made EB110. The company recently debuted the Chiron-based Centodieci at Pebble Beach this year.

The EB110 was a comeback car for the French company and was built at an Italian facility within walking distance from Ferrari’s home ground in Modena. It was equipped with a 3.5-liter quad-turbocharged V12 that made 560 PS of maximum power and 610 Nm of peak torque. It was designed by Marcello Gandini and proved to be a pioneer in shaping modern Bugatti.

The word Centodieci directly translates to 110, which is a fitting name for the tribute-giving car. It is based on the Chiron and retains most of its styling elements. Its design changes include the cheese-grater holes, air intakes on haunches, and the iconic Bugatti horseshoe grille. The rear end features a very complex design language which is complemented by the huge wing and the intricate diffuser setup.

Mechanically the car remains unchanged and carries forward the 8.0-liter W16 engine from the Chiron which makes 1,500 PS of maximum power and 1,600 Nm of peak torque. It has a 0-100 km/h time of 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 420 km/h. Bugatti is yet to reveal the entire specs and details of the Centodieci.