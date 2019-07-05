App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Imported cars to get costlier following customs duty hike

This is the second year in a row where the government has tinkered with customs duty

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cars that are fully imported into the country by luxury brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Volvo and Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) will see a significant price hike following a rise in customs duty to 30 percent from 25 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to raise customs duty on all vehicles having seating capacity of up to 10 persons. This is the second year in a row where the government has tinkered with customs duty.

Other exotic car brands that are typically priced above Rs 1.5 crore such as those from Porsche, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Bugatti all of which are imported into the country, will also be impacted by this. Ford Mustang and Jeep range whose companies have a manufacturing presence in India, but do not assemble these models here will get impacted.

Close

Also read: Tax rebate to purchase electric cars

related news

Luxury car makers, who have been demanding a reduction in GST to 18 percent from 28 percent, are expected to increase vehicle prices of all imported cars. As per estimates, car prices should increase by a minimum of Rs 5 lakh. The luxury car market had been under pressure last year and this increase in customs duty will further put pressure on sales.

In 2018, the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had raised customs duty on to 25 percent from 20 percent. Last year, the government had raised customs duty on completely knocked down (CKD) to 15 percent from 10 percent. This forced all luxury car makers to hike prices by five percent.

Sitharaman also proposed to raise customs duty on to 15 percent from 10 percent on those vehicles, which comes fitted with engines from outside India. Chassis of such vehicles will be charged at the revised rate of 15 percent.

The Finance Minister also proposed to raise customs duty on vehicle bodies including cabs to 15 percent from 10 percent.

In addition to the above, customs duty has been raised on a number of items automotive parts such as windscreen wipers, defrosters, demisters, sealed beam lamp units, parts of visual or sound signalling systems, horns, intake air filters, oil or petrol filters, catalytic converter, vehicle locks, glass mirrors, friction material. The increase range from 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Auto #Budget 2019 #Business #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.