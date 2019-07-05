Budget 2019: Imported cars to get costlier following customs duty hike

Cars that are fully imported into the country by luxury brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Volvo and Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) will see a significant price hike following a rise in customs duty to 30 percent from 25 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to raise customs duty on all vehicles having seating capacity of up to 10 persons. This is the second year in a row where the government has tinkered with customs duty.

Other exotic car brands that are typically priced above Rs 1.5 crore such as those from Porsche, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Bugatti all of which are imported into the country, will also be impacted by this. Ford Mustang and Jeep range whose companies have a manufacturing presence in India, but do not assemble these models here will get impacted.

Also read: Tax rebate to purchase electric cars

Luxury car makers, who have been demanding a reduction in GST to 18 percent from 28 percent, are expected to increase vehicle prices of all imported cars. As per estimates, car prices should increase by a minimum of Rs 5 lakh. The luxury car market had been under pressure last year and this increase in customs duty will further put pressure on sales.

In 2018, the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had raised customs duty on to 25 percent from 20 percent. Last year, the government had raised customs duty on completely knocked down (CKD) to 15 percent from 10 percent. This forced all luxury car makers to hike prices by five percent.

Sitharaman also proposed to raise customs duty on to 15 percent from 10 percent on those vehicles, which comes fitted with engines from outside India. Chassis of such vehicles will be charged at the revised rate of 15 percent.

The Finance Minister also proposed to raise customs duty on vehicle bodies including cabs to 15 percent from 10 percent.