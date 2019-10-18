BSVI Mahindra XUV500 spotted testing: What has changed?

Mahindra’s XUV500 is one of the most successful SUVs in the Indian carmaker’s lineup. Recently, spy shots of the car were spotted which indicates that Mahindra is gearing up to launch the BSVI-compliant version of the SUV.

The car was spotted under heavy camouflage in Chennai. It is expected to be equipped with a BSVI-compliant 2-litre diesel engine, which could be offered in different states of tune. Currently, the SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre mHAWK diesel unit which makes 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra has redesigned the XUV500 with modern elements. It gets a more upright design, though it retains its 7-slat grille from the previous generation. It is also expected to borrow updated elements from its Ssangyong cousin, the Korando, as well as internal amenities such as dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof as well as ventilated and powered seats.