you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSVI Mahindra XUV500 spotted testing: What has changed?

Currently, the SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre mHAWK diesel unit which makes 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra’s XUV500 is one of the most successful SUVs in the Indian carmaker’s lineup. Recently, spy shots of the car were spotted which indicates that Mahindra is gearing up to launch the BSVI-compliant version of the SUV.

The car was spotted under heavy camouflage in Chennai. It is expected to be equipped with a BSVI-compliant 2-litre diesel engine, which could be offered in different states of tune. Currently, the SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre mHAWK diesel unit which makes 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra has redesigned the XUV500 with modern elements. It gets a more upright design, though it retains its 7-slat grille from the previous generation. It is also expected to borrow updated elements from its Ssangyong cousin, the Korando, as well as internal amenities such as dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof as well as ventilated and powered seats.

Close
Though the company has not announced any details of the updated SUV yet, it is expected to make its official worldwide debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Currently, the car has a base price of Rs 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is expected to rise with the launch of the updated model, while the XUV500 will lock horns with the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos, among others.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Technology #trends #XUV500

