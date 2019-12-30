App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSVI Innova Crysta confirmed: Prices likely to be revealed in January

Currently, Toyota is offering the Innova Crysta with three engine options.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image: Toyota Innova Crysta
Representational Image: Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota India is preparing to relaunch its flagship MPV, the Innova Crysta, with BSVI compliance. The Japanese automobile manufacturer is expected to unveil further details of the car by January 2020, with BSVI models hitting showrooms by March.

Currently, Toyota is offering the Innova Crysta with three engine options. These include a 2.7-litre petrol engine which makes 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, with a 6-speed automatic gearbox offered as an option. Diesel options include a 2.4-litre, 150PS/343Nm making unit mated to a 5-speed manual and a 2.8-litre, 174PS/360Nm making unit mated to a 6-speed automatic.

The company is expected to upgrade its diesel options with its trademark AdBlue technology, which treats the Nitrogen Oxides in the emissions to reduce pollution. However, since this is an expensive design, diesel units are expected to receive a substantial price hike.

Close
Toyota could increase the price range of its diesel options considerably from its current range of Rs 14.93 lakh to Rs 22.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with Mahindra Marazzo, Tata Hexa and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, though it is also expected to rival the upcoming Kia Carnival MPV upon launch.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 09:29 am

tags #Auto #Innova Crysta #Technology #Toyota #trends

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.