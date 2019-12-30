BSVI Innova Crysta confirmed: Prices likely to be revealed in January

Toyota India is preparing to relaunch its flagship MPV, the Innova Crysta, with BSVI compliance. The Japanese automobile manufacturer is expected to unveil further details of the car by January 2020, with BSVI models hitting showrooms by March.

Currently, Toyota is offering the Innova Crysta with three engine options. These include a 2.7-litre petrol engine which makes 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, with a 6-speed automatic gearbox offered as an option. Diesel options include a 2.4-litre, 150PS/343Nm making unit mated to a 5-speed manual and a 2.8-litre, 174PS/360Nm making unit mated to a 6-speed automatic.

The company is expected to upgrade its diesel options with its trademark AdBlue technology, which treats the Nitrogen Oxides in the emissions to reduce pollution. However, since this is an expensive design, diesel units are expected to receive a substantial price hike.