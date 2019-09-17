BSVI compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 spotted testing

Recently an updated Alturas G4 was spotted under testing in Chennai. It was spotted without camouflage and bears a striking resemblance to the Ssangyong Rexton facelift which was recently unveiled for the international markets.

Currently, the Alturas G4 is equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 181PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission. However, since the new Rexton gets a revised engine which makes 187PS of maximum power, Mahindra is expected to borrow that engine for the new Alturas G4.

From the spy shots of the new Alturas G4, it is evident that the wheels are redesigned with a dual-tone finish. It also gets a revised badging layout at the rear which is different from the current-gen Alturas G4. Though the SUV’s front end wasn’t spied, it is expected that it will receive a bigger 7-slat grille and a revised bumper.

On the interior, the Alturas G4 could receive a new colour-scheme. Currently, the Alturas G4 is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, cruise control, coloured multi-info display and ventilated seats, among others.

Safety features include nine airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability program, hill start assist and hill descent control.