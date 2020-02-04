BS6 Jeep Compass launched in India, gets up to Rs. 1.1 lakh costlier

Jeep India has updated all the variants of the Compass SUV to comply with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. The company is yet to officially announce the new pricing, but it is expected that the price hike will be between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh.

Jeep had earlier introduced the BSVI-compliant diesel option of the Compass with an automatic gearbox. The American carmaker has now added a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual gearbox for the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel to the list.

The company has also updated the entire Compass range with standard features such as engine start/stop and cruise control for the automatics. Otherwise, the Compass lineup remains unchanged.

As per Autocar India, Dr Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We were the first OEM to roll out a BS-VI powertrain in the premium compact SUV category in June 2019 and now, in eight months, our entire Jeep Compass range is BS-VI compliant. There is a marginal price revision across the range owing to significant technological upgrades in both our petrol and diesel engines. However, we have loaded our trims with additional equipment, which offers abundant value to the customer.”